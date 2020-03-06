Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.6.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The Washington Post reported that Mike Bloomberg, following through on an earlier commitment, is moving forward with plans to form "an independent expenditure campaign" to help undermine Donald Trump's support in six swing states. The key battlegrounds are Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina.

* On a related note, Bloomberg, a day and a half after exiting the 2020 race, released a new digital ad yesterday targeting the president.

* As the race for the Democratic nomination effectively becomes a two-person race, we're starting to see new polling that reflects the narrowed field. A new Emerson College poll in Missouri -- one of six states holding primaries on Tuesday, March 10 -- found Joe Biden with a narrow lead over Bernie Sanders, 48% to 44%.

* On a related note, Sanders was scheduled to campaign in Mississippi today ahead of its March 10 primary, but the Vermont senator will reportedly head to Michigan, instead.

* Former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.), who ended his presidential campaign shortly before the Iowa caucuses, threw his support behind Biden this morning. He's one of four former Democratic candidates who've now endorsed the former vice president.

* The Daily Beast reports that Democratic National Committee officials "have begun to plan for the possibility that their July convention in Milwaukee may be scuttled or dramatically upended because of the spread of 2019 novel coronavirus."

* An interesting new statistical analysis found that, for the first time, there are fewer registered Republicans in the United States than registered independents.