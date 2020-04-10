Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.10.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest national poll from CNN found Joe Biden with a double-digit lead over Donald Trump, 53% to 42%, among registered voters. The latest Fox News poll, however, showed the two candidates tied at 42% each.

* In a clear indication that the Biden campaign is trying to expand its appeal to Bernie Sanders' supporters, the former vice president added progressive ideas to his platform yesterday, announcing proposals to lower the eligibility age for Medicare from 65 to 60, while also endorsing student-debt forgiveness for many low- and middle-income families.

* For his part, Sanders told MSNBC's Chris Hayes last night that he believes the former vice president recognizes the need to build support among the senator's backers. The Vermonter described Biden's new proposals as steps in the "right direction."

* In New Hampshire yesterday, a state judge rejected a Republican-backed law that made it more difficult for students to register to vote, calling the policy "unconstitutional," "discriminatory" and "unreasonable."

* Speaking of the Granite State, Gov. Chris Sununu (R), traditionally a skeptic of widespread absentee voting, announced yesterday that New Hampshire voters will be able to vote by mail in the general election if the coronavirus is still putting the public at risk in the fall.

* Nebraska is moving forward with its plans to hold primary elections on May 12, but Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) yesterday encouraged the state's voters to cast ballots via the mail.

* And in Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported yesterday that about 60,000 voters in the state "recently received absentee ballot request forms with the wrong return mailing or email address." The report added that state election officials said absentee ballot requests "will be delivered to their correct destinations, even if voters send them to the erroneous pre-printed addresses."