Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.24.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Joe Biden's presidential campaign and the DNC this morning reportedly formed a joint fund-raising partnership. As part of the agreement, which was not unexpected, Mary Beth Cahill, a longtime Democratic official who led John Kerry's 2004 campaign, will take over as the DNC's chief executive.

* For the second time this week, a statewide poll in Florida found Biden leading Donald Trump in the nation's largest swing state. This time, it was a Fox News poll, which found the Democrat ahead, 46% to 43%.

* In Virginia, where the president has suggested he intends to compete, the latest Virginia Commonwealth University poll found Biden leading Trump by 10 points, 51% to 41%.

* Public Policy Polling released several statewide polls yesterday, each of which showed Biden with modest leads in key battleground states. The surveys found the former vice president leading Trump in Pennsylvania (51% to 44%), Michigan (51% to 44%), Wisconsin (50% to 45%), and North Carolina (49% to 46%).

* With the White House balking at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's (R) re-opening plan, Rep. Doug Collins (R) -- running in a competitive U.S. Senate primary -- is siding with Trump over his home state's governor.

* Kansas Republican Party Chair Mike Kuckelman is making little effort to hide his concerns that former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach might win his party's U.S. Senate primary this year, putting the seat at risk. To that end, Kuckelman has begun pressuring Susan Wagle and Dave Lindstrom to end their Senate candidacies so that Rep. Roger Marshall, and not Kobach, can win the nomination.

* And speaking of complex GOP primaries, incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie (R) is facing a tough intra-party challenge in his Kentucky district, and quite a few of his colleagues apparently hope to see him lose. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) donated to Massie's Republican rival, as did Rep. Michael Turner (R-Ohio), who said Massie "doesn't belong in Congress."