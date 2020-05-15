Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 5.15.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the wake of the controversy surrounding Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), reporters asked appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) whether she'd also been contacted by the FBI. Though the Georgia Republican initially did not respond, last night her office said Loeffler had provided materials to the Justice Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Senate Ethics Committee.

* A new statewide Florida Atlantic University poll found Joe Biden leading Donald Trump in the Sunshine State, 53% to 47%.

* It's not just Mitch McConnell who's reportedly urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to run for the U.S. Senate in Kansas; according to the latest Washington Post reporting, Donald Trump has also lobbied his cabinet secretary. While Pompeo appears to have rebuffed the requests, the filing deadline is June 1.

* On a related note, the Associated Press reported yesterday on the crowded Republican primary in the Kansas race, and while Rep. Roger Marshall is the choice of the GOP establishment, the scuttlebutt about Pompeo is emblematic of the fact the congressman is "struggling to consolidate" support within the party.

* While Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) generally isn't seen as one of the more vulnerable Republican incumbents, Jaime Harrison (D) is clearly running a good campaign, and Politico reports that a group of Democratic operatives are launching a super PAC -- called "Lindsey Must Go" -- with "over $1 million in commitments."

* Former White House National Security Advisor Susan Rice, who also served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, was asked yesterday whether she'd be willing to serve as Biden's 2020 running mate. Rice said she would "certainly say yes" if asked.

* And in Texas, where former White House physician Ronny Jackson is running a far-right congressional campaign, former Obama administration officials are not at all pleased to see Jackson peddling bizarre conspiracy theories about the former Democratic president, whom the doctor used to treat.