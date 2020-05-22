Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 5.22.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest national Fox News poll, released yesterday, showed Joe Biden with an eight-point advantage over Donald Trump, 48% to 40%.

* The Biden campaign released a new minute-long online ad this morning, making the case that Trump responded to the pandemic like a "deer in the headlights." The video goes on to say the president has been "too scared to act, too panicked to tell the truth, too weak to lead."

* Under pressure over controversial stock trades, appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) told Politico yesterday that she's still running for her own term in the fall. "Not only am I not dropping out, but I'm gonna win," the Georgia Republican said. (As a rule, once embattled politicians have to answer questions like these, their future prospects are poor.)

* There were several reports yesterday indicating that Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), and Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) have all begun preliminary conversations about serving as Biden's 2020 running mate.

* On a related note, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) reportedly declined a request from Team Biden to be vetted, saying she's focused entirely on her re-election campaign this year.

* Is there any evidence that voting by mail gives one party an electoral advantage? Not really, no.

* According to a Politico report, Tara Reade, who's accused Biden of sexual assault, may have misrepresented her credentials under oath, prompting defense attorneys to look anew at cases in which she testified as an expert in domestic violence cases. The New York Times, meanwhile, reports that Raede's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, has dropped her as a client, just two weeks after agreeing to represent her.

* In unusually frank terms, Trump complained on Twitter yesterday that Fox News should be working harder to support his re-election campaign and other Republican candidacies. It was a rare public admission that the president doesn't see the cable network as a news organization.