Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.12.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As expected, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel announced yesterday afternoon that Donald Trump's convention speech will, in fact, be delivered in Jacksonville in August.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

* Here's a line from an Associated Press article that deserves to be taken very seriously: "With less than five months to go, fears are mounting that several battleground states are not prepared to administer problem-free elections during the pandemic."

* Donald Trump this morning expressed support via Twitter for congressional hopeful Marjorie Taylor Greene, despite the Georgia Republican's role as a QAnon conspiracy theorist.

* On a related note, it's worth noting that the Washington Post reported overnight, "House Republican leaders were silent Thursday about the likelihood that their caucus may soon include someone affiliated with a group that the FBI has flagged as a potential domestic terrorist threat." The president, evidently, does not have similar qualms.

* A Republican strategist in frequent touch with the White House reflected yesterday on Donald Trump's recent antics, most notably on matters of social justice. "If he was trying to lose, he'd be doing basically what he is doing right now," the strategist said.

* Joe Biden yesterday unveiled a set of proposals on how best to safely re-open the economy during a pandemic, while admonishing Trump for failing to do the same.

* One America News, a far-right media outlet touted by Trump, tried to release a new poll this week on the presidential race in Florida. It didn't go well.