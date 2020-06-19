Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.19.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a bit of a surprise, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) withdrew from vice presidential consideration last night, telling MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell she'd like to see Joe Biden choose a woman of color on the Democratic ticket.

* The latest national Quinnipiac poll, released yesterday, found Biden leading Donald Trump, 49% to 41%. That 8-point margin is a little tighter than the 11-point lead the former vice president enjoyed in May's Quinnipiac poll.

* On the other hand, as Rachel noted at the end of last night's show, the latest national Fox News poll found the Democratic nominee faring even better, leading the incumbent president, 50% to 38%. In May, Fox found Biden ahead, 48% to 40%.

* Though Facebook has generally gone out of its way to let the Trump campaign do as it pleases, yesterday the social-media giant removed 88 ads for violating the company's policy against "organized hate." As NBC News' report noted, "All of the identical ads featured an upside-down red triangle, a symbol used by the Nazi party in World War II to identify political dissidents in concentration camps. The ads caught the attention of some Twitter users Thursday who pointed out the symbol's historical significance."

* The Trump campaign, which wasn't prepared to commit to any 2020 general-election debates, yesterday said it now wants four -- one more than the three scheduled by the independent presidential debate commission. As a rule, incumbents who are confident about their standing don't do this.

* The Lincoln Project, led by several anti-Trump Republicans, continues to hammer the president, yesterday launching a new ad that slams Trump over his China policies. The spot specifically references revelations from John Bolton's new book.

* And the Biden campaign announced this week that Barack Obama will headline a "grassroots fundraiser" scheduled for Tuesday, June 23. It will be the first event featuring the former president, but it won't be the last.