Friday's Campaign Round-Up, 9.25.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest New York Times/Siena poll found Joe Biden leading Donald Trump at the national level, 50% to 36%, among registered voters. Most other recent national surveys show Biden ahead, but not by this large a margin.

* In Texas, the latest Quinnipiac poll found Trump leading Biden by five points, 50% to 45%. Four years ago, the Republican ticket carried the Lone Star State by nine points.

* On a related note, we learned this week that the Republican National Committee has made a $1.3 million investment in Texas, reinforcing the impression that the state is competitive this year.

* In Ohio, the latest Quinnipiac poll found Biden ahead of Trump by the narrowest of margins, 48% to 47%, while the latest Fox News poll found the former vice president with an even bigger lead over the Republican incumbent, 50% to 45%.

* In Pennsylvania, another key 2020 battleground, the Fox News poll found Biden leading Trump by seven, 51% to 44%.

* In Nevada, which is notoriously difficult to poll, the Fox News survey found Biden ahead of Trump by double digits, 52% to 41%.

* Former President Barack Obama announced a new round of 2020 endorsements this morning, including support for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Georgia's two U.S. Senate contests. Warnock has also picked up endorsements from every Democratic member of Georgia's congressional delegation.

* On a related note, Matt Lieberman published a series of tweets late yesterday, insisting he would not end his Senate candidacy. This increases the likelihood that that there will be a runoff in Georgia featuring two far-right Republicans and no Democratic candidate.

* A Trump campaign ad on the economy features images of a steel plant that laid off hundreds of its workers.

* Despite months of hysterical rhetoric about mail-in voting, Trump published a tweet yesterday urging Floridians to vote by mail. Similarly, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump have recorded robocalls, encouraging Republicans to send in absentee ballots via the mail. Indifferent to irony, the Guilfoyle call accuses Democrats of trying to "scare" people "away from voting absentee."

* And in Florida, the Trump campaign has launched three Spanish-language ads, each featuring claims that are demonstrably false. They come on the heels of reports of "wild disinformation" from the right targeting Spanish-speaking residents of South Florida, including messages that are racist and anti-Semitic.