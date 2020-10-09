Friday's Mini-Report, 10.9.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Oh my: "Declaring himself 'healed' from the coronavirus, President Donald Trump on Friday did a two-hour appearance on Rush Limbaugh's radio show, during which he attacked the Justice Department, Hillary Clinton, Fox News and mail-in ballots, and dropped an F-bomb while talking about Iran."

* Sounds about right: "Although the White House has repeatedly denied that a cluster of COVID-19 cases among its staff stemmed from a Rose Garden event nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court late last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared to challenge that position in a CBS interview on Friday. 'We had a super-spreader event at the White House,' Fauci said."

* What could possibly go wrong? "President Donald Trump is expected to hold his first official public event since his coronavirus diagnosis at the White House on Saturday, five days after being discharged from the hospital."

* Gulf Coast: "Hurricane Delta, a powerful Category 2 storm, is forecast to make landfall Friday afternoon or evening near Lake Charles, Louisiana, just six weeks after Hurricane Laura battered the same area."

* The obvious call: "A Philadelphia judge has denied President Trump’s campaign the right to have poll watchers inside the city’s satellite elections offices. A spokesperson for the Trump campaign tells NBC News that they immediately appealed the decision, calling it 'irresponsible.'"

* 25th Amendment: "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., introduced legislation Friday that would create a bipartisan commission to determine a sitting president’s ability to carry out the duties of the office."

* SCOTUS: "The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to lift a nationwide injunction that prevents the Trump administration from enforcing a rule that would regulate a pill commonly used in medication abortions. So for now, the rule remains on hold."

* Relevant news for your conservative relatives who consume conservative media all day: "Researchers at the University of Oxford in the U.K. have concluded that hydroxychloroquine does nothing to prevent Covid-19-related deaths."

* Michael Pack, back in the news: "Five officials suspended from the government’s global media agency sued its chief executive and top aides on Thursday, claiming they broke the law in repeatedly seeking to turn a news service under its purview into a mouthpiece for pro-Trump propaganda."

* Not surprisingly, Trump didn't win: "The United Nations World Food Program on Friday was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe."

Have a safe weekend.