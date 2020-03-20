Friday's Mini-Report, 3.20.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* California: "The governor of California on Thursday evening issued a statewide stay-at-home order to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. The order, which takes effect Thursday night, asks residents to leave their homes only when necessary. It will remain in place until further notice."

* Illinois: "The governor of Illinois issued a stay-at-home order on Friday, making it the latest state to make such a sweeping mandate in the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus."

* Stock market: "Wall Street took a nosedive on Friday, wrapping up another tumultuous week for all three major averages, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sinking by 916 points. The Dow has now shed around 18 percent this week, completely erasing all the gains made since President Donald Trump took office."

* Good advice: "Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic front-runner, slammed President Donald Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic Friday, accusing him of being 'behind the curve through his whole response.... Step up and do your job, Mr. President.'"

* G-7: "The Group of 7 summit will not be held as scheduled at Camp David in June but will instead be convened by teleconference because of the coronavirus outbreak, a White House official said on Thursday."

* Burr starts mounting a defense: "Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., under fire for selling off much of his stocks ahead of the coronavirus-caused downturn in the market, said Friday he made the move because of television reports -- not inside information obtained in his role as Senate Intelligence Committee chairman."

* Even Mar-a-Lago is closed: "In recent days, the Trump Organization cut staff from hotels in New York and Washington, halted new reservations at a hotel overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and closed golf courses in Los Angeles and the Miami area, according to people with knowledge of the matter. It also closed the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, which normally would be at a peak right now, with regular seasonal visits by Mr. Trump himself."

Have a safe weekend.