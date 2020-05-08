Friday's Mini-Report, 5.8.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Office of the VP: "One of Vice President Mike Pence's closest aides, press secretary Katie Miller, confirmed to NBC News that she has tested positive for the coronavirus -- making her the second administration staffer known to have become infected this week."

* Georgia: "A white man and his son who are accused of killing an unarmed black man in Georgia in February have been arrested after video of the incident sparked widespread outrage. Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced."

* From Capitol Hill: "The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released 57 transcripts of closed-door interviews conducted in the course of its probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election."

* On a related note: "The Trump administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to temporarily block a ruling that requires the Justice Department to give Congress certain secret grand jury material from Robert S. Mueller III's special counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election."

* Mike Pompeo tries to keep his story straight: "Secretary of State Pompeo is leaning even harder into his attacks on the Chinese government over the novel coronavirus pandemic -- even as he further walks back his claim that the U.S. has 'enormous evidence' a biomedical laboratory in Wuhan, China, is responsible for the outbreak."

* Oversight: "House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has finally named GOP members for Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's coronavirus select committee, ending a partisan stalemate over the panel. McCarthy tapped Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Blaine Luetkemeyer of Missouri, Jackie Walorski of Indiana and Mark Green of Tennessee."

* Overriding a veto is hard: "The Senate was unable to muster the two-thirds vote needed to override President Donald Trump's veto of a bipartisan resolution rebuking his Iran policy. The measure to terminate authority for engaging in hostilities against Iran or Iranian government officials championed by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., cleared the Senate in February and House in March."

* Keep an eye on this one: "Trump made Florida his official residence. He may have also made a legal mess."

Have a safe weekend.