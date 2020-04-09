MaddowBlog author pens new book, The Impostors

Though our collective focus may be elsewhere right now, I'm pleased to announce that I have a new book coming out. It's called The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics; it will go on sale on June 16, 2020; and it's now available for pre-order.

The idea behind the book is that many Americans have traditionally believed the nation has two governing parties, their philosophical differences notwithstanding. My argument is that over the last decade, the Republican Party has made it clear that it's time to reevaluate those assumptions.

The current iteration of the GOP is indifferent to the substance of governing, becoming what I call a "post-policy party."

I'll have more on this in the coming weeks, but in the meantime, I'm thrilled to let readers know that William Morrow/HarperCollins is publishing the book, and folks can find online listings with additional details at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, IndieBound, and Bookshop, among others.