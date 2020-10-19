Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.19.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* After Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) stooped low in mocking Sen. Kamala Harris' (D-Calif.) name, the Republican senator's 2020 opponent, Jon Ossoff (D), saw a significant fundraising boost.

* In Alaska, the latest New York Times/Siena College poll found Donald Trump leading Joe Biden in the traditionally "red" state, 45% to 39%. In the state's U.S. Senate contest, the same poll found Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan with 45% support, followed by Al Gross, an independent who received the Democratic nomination, with 37%.

* Reinforcing reports about his campaign's finances, the president headlined a high-dollar fundraiser yesterday in California -- a state he has no realistic chance of winning.

* Soon after, Trump told supporters in Nevada, "I would be the greatest fundraiser of all time, but I don't want to do that because it puts us at a disadvantage." (I haven't the foggiest idea what that means.)

* Jennifer Horn, the former chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party, wrote an op-ed for USA Today late last week, urging GOP voters to throw Trump out of office. "[A]fter years of destruction at the hands of this president, I have to ask my fellow Republicans, is this your party?" Horn asked.

* In South Carolina, where Senate hopeful Jamie Harrison (D) has full campaign coffers, the Harrison campaign launched a new, minute-long television ad this morning featuring former President Barack Obama speaking throughout.

* Though casino mogul Sheldon Adelson hasn't played a high-profile role in the 2020 cycle, Politico reports that he and his wife donated $75 million "to a super PAC that flooded battleground states with anti-Joe Biden ads in September, a huge investment from the GOP megadonors as President Donald Trump slipped in the polls."

* And though the president narrowly lost Minnesota four years ago, and he's repeatedly expressed an interest in carrying the state in 2020, his campaign has begun slashing investments in Minnesota.