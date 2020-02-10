Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.10.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As of this morning, it looks like Pete Buttigieg will receive 14 delegates to the national Democratic convention as a result of the Iowa caucuses, while Bernie Sanders will receive 12. That said, given the events of the last week, I'd caution against assuming those tallies are final.

* And speaking of the Iowa caucuses, here's an unexpected tidbit: former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, Donald Trump's only remaining rival for the Republican nomination, also picked up a delegate out of Iowa last week.

* I won't even try to recap each of the New Hampshire primary polls from the last few days -- there have been quite a few -- though the results suggest Bernie Sanders enjoys a modest lead heading into tomorrow's vote.

* Joe Biden, who conceded in Friday night's debate that he's not likely to do well in New Hampshire, has made some staffing changes in the wake of his fourth-place finish in Iowa. Anita Dunn, the former communications director in the Obama White House, will now have an "expanded role" in the day-to-day operations of the former vice president's operation.

* To a surprising degree, Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign continues to pick up congressional endorsements, and the latest comes from Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), who threw her support behind the former New York City mayor over the weekend. She's the ninth sitting U.S. House Democrat in four weeks to endorse Bloomberg.

* Though Bernie Sanders previously committed to releasing his medical records "before the primaries," the Vermont senator hedged yesterday on Meet the Press, telling NBC News' Chuck Todd, "[Y]ou can start releasing medical records and it never ends. We have released a substantive part -- all of our background."

* While most of the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have not made endorsements, former Rep. Joe Sestak (D-Pa.) has thrown his support behind Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.).

* Donald Trump argued on Friday that Iowa and New Hampshire will not lose their position as the first two nominating contests so long as he's president. In case this isn't obvious, he has literally no control over Democratic Party officials' decisions in this area.

