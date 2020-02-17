Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.17.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With five days remaining before the Nevada presidential caucuses, it's tough to say who's likely to win -- Nevada is notoriously difficult to poll -- but a Las Vegas Review-Journal survey found Bernie Sanders leading the pack with 25%, followed by Joe Biden with 18%, and Elizabeth Warren with 13%. Three other candidates reached double digits: Tom Steyer with 11%, and Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who had 10% each in the poll.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

* On a related note, ahead of Saturday's caucuses, Biden received some endorsements from Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) and Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall (D).

* Speaking of endorsements, most of the former 2020 presidential candidates haven't yet thrown their support behind former rivals, but New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that he's backing Sanders.

* Michael Bloomberg's record of highly provocative rhetoric -- on everything from race to women to Democratic policy priorities -- is coming to the fore as his support starts to grow.

* On a related note, Bloomberg still hasn't yet qualified for this week's Democratic presidential primary debate, and to make the stage, he'll need one more national poll showing him with 10% or greater support.

* Speaking of debates, the DNC over the weekend announced the participation standards for next week's debate in South Carolina. The standards are basically unchanged as compared to this week's debate.

* And Donald Trump's only remaining Republican rival, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, picked up his first (and probably last) gubernatorial endorsement the other day, when Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) announced his support for Weld.