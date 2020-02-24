Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.24.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With the vote tallies nearly complete in Nevada, Pete Buttigieg's campaign has reached out to the state party's leadership, raising concerns about alleged "inconsistencies."

* As Bernie Sanders positions himself as the clear frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, a variety of party leaders are reported in a "full-blown panic," and down-ballot Democratic candidates are reportedly preparing to distance themselves from the Vermont senator.

* Michael Bloomberg was supposed to participate tonight in a town-hall event on CNN, but the former mayor postponed the gathering in order to focus entirely on debate prep. The next primary debate is tomorrow night, and Bloomberg, a week after a widely panned performance, will be one of seven candidates on the stage.

* On a related note, California billionaire Tom Steyer, making his first bid for elected office, has also qualified to participate in tomorrow night's debate, thanks to two strong polls out of South Carolina. As things stand, Tulsi Gabbard will be the only remaining Democratic candidate who will not be on the debate stage.

* Self-help guru Marianne Williamson endorsed Sanders' campaign yesterday. She's the second former presidential hopeful to back the Vermont senator, following a similar announcement from Bill de Blasio nine days ago.

* If Amy Klobuchar is going to win any Super Tuesday contest, it's going to be in her own home state: A new Minnesota Public Radio/Star Tribune poll found the Democratic senator leading Sanders in the Great Lakes State 29% to 23%. Elizabeth Warren is third in the poll with 11%.

* And in North Carolina, Republicans are apparently so concerned about Cal Cunningham's (D) campaign against incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R) that the party is investing heavily in Cunningham's primary rival, Erica Smith. This includes a multi-million-dollar investment from the Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican super PAC associated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).