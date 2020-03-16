Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.16.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* During last night's Democratic presidential primary debate, Joe Biden committed to choosing a woman as his running mate. Bernie Sanders added that "in all likelihood" he would do the same.

* On a related note, Biden also said last night he'd appoint an African-American woman to the U.S. Supreme Court. (There have been two black justices, but never a black woman.)

* Late last week, Louisiana became the first state to postpone an election as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, rescheduling its April 4 primary to June 20. Similarly, Wyoming Democrats have suspended their in-person caucuses, and Georgia has moved its primary date from March 24 to May 19.

* Bernie Sanders won the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic caucuses over the weekend, picking up four of the six available delegates.

* The latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found Biden with a large lead over Sanders at the national level, 61% to 32%. The same poll found Biden leading Donald Trump in a general election match-up by nine points, while Sanders led the incumbent president by four points.

* In an apparent effort to shore up progressive support, the Biden campaign announced over the weekend that it has decided to endorse Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) proposal to overhaul existing bankruptcy laws.

* The former vice president also picked up an endorsement on Saturday from the National Education Association, the nation's largest labor union.

* And in Arizona, home to one of the nation's most closely watched U.S. Senate races, a new Monmouth poll found Mark Kelly (D) leading appointed Sen. Martha McSally (R), 50% to 44%. This is one of a handful of contests that's likely to decide which party has the Senate majority in 2021.