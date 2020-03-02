Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.2.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With Pete Buttigieg ending his presidential campaign last night, the Democratic field -- which had topped 20 participants last year -- is now down to six people. In alphabetical order: Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

* An unexpected tidbit: there are three men still seeking the Democratic nomination, and Joe Biden -- who'll turn 78 in November -- is the youngest.

* Bernie Sanders' campaign raised an extraordinary $46.5 million in February, which has allowed the Vermont senator to already start making investments in primaries beyond tomorrow's Super Tuesday contests. (For those who are curious, as impressive as Sanders' haul was, this is not a record: in February 2008, Barack Obama raised $55 million.)

* Speaking of the current Democratic frontrunner, the latest NBC News/Marist polls found Sanders with a comfortable lead in tomorrow's Texas presidential primary, while Sanders was effectively tied with Biden in North Carolina.

* On a related note, the latest Super Tuesday polling from CNN also found Sanders well ahead in California and Texas.

* Biden picked up a handful of notable endorsements in the wake of his primary win in South Carolina, including support from Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.), former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.).

* And in a move that will likely lead to a lot of jokes about hot air, Donald Trump's re-election campaign is reportedly planning to fly a campaign blimp above swing states in May and June. Politico reported that the plan includes flying the blimp "above sporting events and other large gatherings."