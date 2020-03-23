Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.23.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* American Bridge, a Democratic-aligned super PAC, launched a new ad late last week, slamming Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis, relying largely on the president's own misguided rhetoric. According to the Washington Post's Greg Sargent, American Bridge has invested $850,000 in a digital ad buy targeting Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

* Joe Biden told a group of donors that he's considering at least seven women as possible running mates, and a campaign official told NBC News that a "vigorous" vetting process will begin in a "matter of weeks." The presumptive Democratic nominee added that he's spoken to former President Barack Obama about the process.

* Bernie Sanders' campaign hasn't received much in the way of good news lately, but the Vermont senator easily won the Democrats Abroad primary over the weekend. It means he netted a few additional delegates, though his deficit almost certainly remains insurmountable.

* On a related note, the New York Times Magazine published an interesting report yesterday on some of the factors that contributed to the Sanders campaign's difficulties.

* When the Democratic National Committee initially moved up its national convention to mid-July as a matter of electoral strategy, it had no idea a viral pandemic was coming. The Wall Street Journal reports that the DNC is now feeling "greater pressure ... to decide whether the convention will move forward as planned."

* The Washington Post reported late Friday, "As states across the country took steps this week to make voting easier in light of the novel coronavirus, the Republican-controlled legislature in Kentucky approved a new measure requiring a government-issued photo ID to vote, prompting an outcry from voting-rights groups."

* Federal Election Commission member Ellen Weintraub issued a statement late last week, making a compelling case in support of a national vote-by-mail effort as part of the response to the coronavirus crisis.