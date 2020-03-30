Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.30.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Though Donald Trump's approval rating has inched higher in recent weeks, the latest national Fox News poll found Joe Biden with a nine-point lead over Donald Trump, 49% to 40%. In the most competitive counties, the poll found the former vice president with an even larger advantage.

* On the other hand, the latest Washington Post/ABC News poll found the Delaware Democrat with a far smaller lead, topping the incumbent president by just two points, 49% to 47%, among registered voters. The survey pointed to "an enthusiasm gap" for Biden, with Republicans far more excited than Democrats to support their party's likely nominee.

* On a related note, Politico reported over the weekend that Biden's campaign team is "mounting an aggressive behind-the-scenes effort to address the biggest weakness of his candidacy: A lack of enthusiasm among the liberal base, particularly young voters."

* NBC News reported over the weekend on the coronavirus pandemic making voter registration far more difficult, "prompting concerns that many young Americans and other nonvoters might miss their chance to get onto the rolls before November."

* New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Saturday that his state's primary elections have been pushed back from April 28 to June 23.

* West Virginia is moving forward with plans to send applications for absentee voting to each of the state's registered voters.

* And in New Hampshire, Republican Senate hopeful Donald Bolduc vowed not to fundraise off the coronavirus crisis. According to a HuffPost report, the same day he made the promise, Bolduc sent a message to supporters blasting Democrats on coronavirus relief legislation, and the email included a link to donate to his campaign.