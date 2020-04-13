Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.13.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the first quarter of 2020, the joint fundraising operation from Donald Trump's re-election campaign and the RNC raised more than $212 million, suggesting the president will not lack financial resources between now and Election Day.

* A week after Wisconsin held elections in the midst of a pandemic, many ballots are reaching election officials without postmarks, which means they may not be counted. A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report added in a report yesterday, "Results for the state Supreme Court and other races are to be released Monday."

* Though the race for the Democratic presidential nomination has effectively run its course, the latest results from Alaska found Joe Biden won its primary by about 11 points.

* The former vice president had an op-ed in the New York Times yesterday, describing his vision for how to re-open the nation safely in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

* While Donald Trump continues to condemn the idea of postal balloting, the Washington Post reported that state GOP officials "are aggressively urging their voters to cast ballots by mail.... In addition, Republican officeholders in at least 16 states that do not have all-mail elections are encouraging people to vote absentee during the coronavirus pandemic."

* One of the problems plaguing pollsters is that many Americans hang up rather than participate in surveys. The Hill spoke to several leading pollsters who said voters, stuck at home, have generally been far more willing to respond.

* NBC News ran a report this morning detailing the sexual assault allegations Tara Reade has made against Joe Biden. The alleged incident, which the Democratic candidate has denied, occurred during Raede's time on Biden's staff in 1993.

* In case there are lingering doubts about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) electoral plans, the governor has again ruled out the possibility of seeking national office in 2020.