Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 5.11.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It's election day tomorrow in California's 25th congressional district, with voters choosing a representative to serve the remainder of former Rep. Katie Hill's (D) term. It's a Republican-leaning district that Hillary Clinton carried in 2016, and GOP officials believe Mike Garcia (R), a 44-year-old former Naval aviator and defense contractor, has a real chance at success.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

* On a related note, an in-person polling station was added in Lancaster ahead of tomorrow's election, with the support of the local Republican mayor. Donald Trump has nevertheless pointed to this as evidence of a "rigged" election, adding on Twitter, "These votes must not count. SCAM!"

* In 2016, support for the Republican ticket among older voters helped put Donald Trump in the White House. In 2020, according to the New York Times, the president is trailing Joe Biden among older voters according to Trump's re-election campaign's own polling.

* The Lincoln Project, made up of anti-Trump Republicans, spent $5,000 to air a commercial on Fox News -- but only in Washington, D.C. -- in the hopes that the president would see it. The plan worked -- Trump lashed out wildly at the group -- and the Lincoln Project ended up receiving nearly $2 million in contributions soon after.

* Tara Reade, who's alleged that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, said last week that she took her claims to Elizabeth Warren's and Kamala Harris' recent presidential campaigns. Reade added, however, that she's not trying to "influence" the 2020 race, even while encouraging the former vice president to abandon his candidacy.

* Ahead of his upcoming Senate runoff election in Alabama, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) is having to deal with yet another round of scathing criticisms from Trump, who last week called his tenure at the Justice Department a "disaster." Sessions' race against a retired college football coach is scheduled for July 14.

* And the Biden campaign continues to gradually build up its staff. Its latest addition is Jenn Ridder, who'll serve as the Democrat's new state director, following stints on Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's (D) and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' (D) teams.