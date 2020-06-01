Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.1.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest Washington Post/ABC News poll found Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by 10 points among registered voters (53% to 43%), 13 points among all American adults (53% to 40%), but only five points among voters who say they're certain to vote (51% to 46%).

* According to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D), who spoke to Trump on Friday, the president is insisting on a Republican National Convention in which there are "no face coverings" and there is "no social distancing" among attendees. The governor, according to his spokesperson, "expressed concerns" about such an approach.

* To the delight of Republican leaders, Kansas state Senate President Susan Wagle (R) ended her U.S. Senate campaign late last week, creating a one-on-one Republican match-up pitting former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.).

* As Biden's VP search continues, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) said Friday that he respects Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and believes the senator “absolutely is qualified” to serve as vice president, but he doesn't think the time is right for her in light of developing events in Minnesota following the death of George Floyd.

* Eight states will hold primaries tomorrow, and the race that's generating the most interest among campaign observers is Rep. Steve King's (R) Republican primary in Iowa, where he's facing off against Randy Feenstra, who's generated considerable support from GOP leaders.

* And with Rep. Justin Amash withdrawing from consideration, the Libertarian Party has nominated Jo Jorgensen, who teaches psychology at Clemson University, to lead its 2020 presidential ticket.