Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.8.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, released yesterday, found Joe Biden leading Donald Trump, 49% to 42%. The margin is unchanged from April. The same results showed Democrats up by 11 over Republicans on the generic congressional ballot, which won't bring any comfort to GOP candidates.

* A new national poll from CNN, meanwhile, points in a more discouraging direction for the president: it found Biden up by 14 points, 55% to 41%. Though comparing 2020 and 2016 polling is tricky, there were zero national surveys at this point four years ago showing Hillary Clinton with support above 50%.

* In Michigan, a closely watched 2020 battleground, the latest EPIC-MRA poll found Biden leading Trump in the Wolverine State, 53% to 41%. The same results showed incumbent Sen. Gary Peters (D) leading John James (R) in Michigan's U.S. Senate race, 51% to 36%.

* Biden will reportedly fly to Houston today, where he's scheduled to meet with George Floyd's family and record a video message for Floyd's funeral service. (According to the New York Times, the former vice president is not expected to attend tomorrow's services because there were concerns about his Secret Service protection "creating a disruption.")

* Trump is reportedly eager to deliver a convention address to a packed, unmasked crowd, but there's reportedly some "trepidation" among Republican delegates -- especially older, more vulnerable partisans -- about attending such a gathering.

* Ahead of the Democratic convention, Biden has gone from being the "apparent" nominee to being the "presumptive" nominee: the former vice president now has a majority of the available delegates.

* Jason Miller, who was originally slated to be Trump's original White House communications director before a sex scandal upended his career, will now serve as a senior adviser to the president's re-election campaign.

* Alabama's Jeff Sessions, who derailed Obama-era policing reforms after taking over as attorney general, hasn't changed: the Republican U.S. Senate candidate said last week he doesn't want policymakers to "overreact" to instances of police abuses. True to form, Sessions added that he's concerned about "politically correct policing."