Monday's Mini-Report, 10.19.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Nice timing: "Trump's criticism of Fauci on Monday came the same day the National Academy of Medicine awarded the disease expert with its first-ever Presidential Citation for Exemplary Leadership. Presenting the award, academy president Victor J. Dzau praised Fauci's 'firm and steady leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic' and for 'offering an unwavering, trusted voice to the nation and world on behalf of science-based policy and public health.'"

* SCOTUS: "The Supreme Court said Monday that it will hear a challenge to the Trump administration's use of Pentagon money to build the southern border wall and also its appeal of a ruling that blocked a policy sending asylum applicants to Mexico while they wait for their appeals to be heard."

* DOJ charges: "The U.S. Justice Department on Monday accused six Russian computer hackers of causing power blackouts, financial losses of nearly $1 billion and targeting the 2018 Winter Olympics in China."

* Colorado wildfires: "Colorado crews scrambled Monday to gain ground against two blazes -- including the largest in state history -- as this year's historic wildfire season imparted more heartbreak and hardships on the West."

* Deadlines focus the mind: "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday that an economic stimulus deal must be struck within 48 hours in order for Congress to pass legislation before Election Day, but she noted that significant differences still divide her and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin."

* Food stamps: "A federal judge on Sunday formally struck down a Trump administration attempt to end food stamp benefits for nearly 700,000 unemployed people, blocking as 'arbitrary and capricious' the first of three such planned measures to restrict the federal food safety net."

* The White House is targeting International Criminal Court officials with sanctions: "Many diplomats and experts on sanctions policy ... said Mr. Trump's use of such punishment against the I.C.C. not only weakened the country's moral standing, but also revealed a troubling trend: The Trump administration has transformed economic sanctions, one of the government's most effective foreign policy tools, in ways that have alienated close allies.

* The Open Technology Fund: "The Trump administration has undercut democracy activists in Belarus and Hong Kong by abruptly ending funding to a U.S. internet freedom organization that provides technological tools to evade censorship and surveillance, according to cyber experts and lawmakers."

* Kansas: "Mayor Brandon Whipple of Wichita, Kan., said he often gets 'goofy' threats, like the time someone said they wanted to attack him with a Goodyear blimp. But those threats took a serious turn on Friday after someone reported to the police that they had received text messages threatening to kidnap and kill Mr. Whipple, a Democrat."

* New Zealand: "Incumbent Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern won a second term in office Saturday in a historic election landslide, viewed by many as an endorsement of her handling of the coronavirus pandemic."

See you tomorrow.