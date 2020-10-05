Monday's Mini-Report, 10.5.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* It seems relevant that Dr. Sean Conley, Donald Trump's physician, told reporters this afternoon that the president "may not be entirely out of the woods yet."

* The list grows: "Pastor Greg Laurie, who heads a megachurch in Riverside, Calif., and reportedly attended the formal Rose Garden ceremony announcing Amy Coney Barrett's nomination for the Supreme Court as well as a prayer rally with Vice President Mike Pence, says he has tested positive for the virus."

* New NRA trouble: "The Internal Revenue Service is investigating longtime National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre for possible criminal tax fraud related to his personal taxes, according to people familiar with the matter."

* FDA: "Senior White House officials have raised objections to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's proposed standards for deciding whether a Covid-19 vaccine should be given widely and don't appear likely to sign off on the agency's guidelines, people familiar with the matter said."

* I meant to flag this on Friday: "Newly released grand jury recordings, including testimony from police and witnesses, in the Breonna Taylor case paint a chaotic and confusing scene leading up to the woman's fatal shooting."

* The Census Bureau "said Friday that its count will continue through Oct. 31, yielding after a back-and-forth battle with a federal judge in California."

* Really? "President Donald Trump intends to appoint the conservative activist Tom Fitton to a D.C. court oversight body with the power to remove judges in the district's judiciary."

* Drug policy: "Trump said solving the opioid crisis was a top priority. His drug office's track record suggests otherwise."

See you tomorrow.