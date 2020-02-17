Monday's Mini-Report, 2.17.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Trump's policy isn't working: "Iran will refuse to negotiate with the U.S. as long as Washington maintains its campaign of 'maximum pressure' -- even if President Trump is re-elected, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday."

* The initiative is apparently going to be called the Bezos Earth Fund: "Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO and the world's wealthiest person, said Monday he was committing $10 billion to combat climate change through a global initiative."

* At the border: "The Tohono O'odham Nation, a Native American tribe in southern Arizona opposed to the building of a border wall that could imperil wildlife and artifacts in the area's fragile landscape, is accusing the Department of Defense of failing to consult with it under federal requirements."

* A step backward in Virginia: "A Virginia Senate committee killed a bill on Monday that would have banned the sale of assault-style weapons and possession of high-capacity magazines, handing gun rights activists a rare win in a Capitol that Democrats won last year on the promise of sweeping gun control."

* I continue to find it extraordinary that this is our societal reality: "The president's rhetoric has changed the way hundreds of children are harassed in American classrooms."

* Follow the bouncing standard: "Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) has revised his stance on what constitutes an impeachable offense for the president during an appearance on CBS' 'Face the Nation' Sunday morning."

* Barack Obama published this item earlier today, reminding the public about when (and why) the current economic recovery began: "Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history."

* Oops: "President Trump's campaign manager deleted a tweet featuring a dramatic photo of Air Force One at the Daytona 500 after users pointed out that the shot was from President George W. Bush's visit to the NASCAR race in 2004, not from Trump's visit on Sunday, CNN reports."

