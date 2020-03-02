Monday's Mini-Report, 3.2.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's edition of quick hits:

* A rising death toll: "At least six people have died in Washington state from the coronavirus after four more deaths were reported on Monday, authorities said."

* Dr. Anthony Fauci: "The National Institutes of Health's top infectious disease chief said he believes the coronavirus has 'now reached outbreak proportions and likely pandemic proportions,' imploring Americans not to panic but urging them to take the spread of the virus seriously."

* Afghanistan: "Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said on Monday that the United States had begun withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, the first steps in what could be a complete exit from the country within the next 14 months."

* No one has time for this: "North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern sea on Monday as it begins to resume weapons demonstrations after a months-long hiatus that could have been forced by the coronavirus crisis in Asia."

* This seems like a sensible ruling: "A federal judge in Washington DC ruled Sunday that Ken Cuccinelli, the head of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, had not been lawfully appointed to his job and a policy directive speeding up initial screenings of immigrants seeking asylum during his tenure should be voided."

* An inspirational sight: "Rep. John Lewis, who was attacked with tear gas and police's billy clubs on Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, in 1965, made an unexpected, inspiring appearance at the 55th anniversary remembrance of the protest, leading marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday."

See you tomorrow.