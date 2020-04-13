Monday's Mini-Report, 4.13.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's edition of quick hits:

* USS Theodore Roosevelt: "A sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt, the Navy ship at the center of a controversy that led to the resignation of Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, died Monday from coronavirus-related complications, military officials announced."

* The oil price war: "Oil-producing nations on Sunday agreed to the largest production cut ever negotiated, in an unprecedented coordinated effort by Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States to stabilize oil prices and, indirectly, global financial markets."

* Trump's tweet about this yesterday sounded like an odd brag: "The entire country is now under a major disaster declaration for the coronavirus pandemic after the U.S. death toll reached the highest in the world on Saturday."

* Chloroquine is one of the Trump-backed drugs: "A small study in Brazil was halted early for safety reasons after coronavirus patients taking a higher dose of chloroquine developed irregular heart rates that increased their risk of a potentially fatal heart arrhythmia."

* SNAP: "The Trump administration, under fire for pushing food stamp cuts in the middle of a pandemic, has decided to hold off on stricter work requirements for adults without children during the national emergency. 'People need food and that's what U.S.D.A. does,' Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said this week in a statement to The New York Times."

* SCOTUS: "The Supreme Court said Monday that it will hear half of the remaining cases of the term by telephone conference call -- a first for the court -- with the justices and the lawyers calling in remotely."

* I've been wondering about this: " The coronavirus pandemic that has crippled big-box retailers and mom and pop shops worldwide may be making a dent in illicit business, too. In Chicago, one of America's most violent cities, drug arrests have plummeted 42% in the weeks since the city shut down, compared with the same period last year. Part of that decrease, some criminal lawyers say, is that drug dealers have no choice but to wait out the economic slump."

* Abortion rights: "A federal judge on Sunday ruled that Alabama cannot ban abortions as part of the state's response to coronavirus."

* The Open Skies Treaty: "Supporters of a treaty meant to reduce the risk of accidental war are sounding the alarm President Trump could withdraw from the agreement as the world's attention is consumed by the coronavirus pandemic."

* Interesting catch from CREW: "Last fiscal year, the Trump family took more trips that required Secret Service protection than the Obama family took in seven, according to a budget document released by the Treasury Department."

