Monday's Mini-Report, 4.27.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* PPP: "The latest round of funding from the Paycheck Protection Program opened up on Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. ET with a new set of rules for distribution of the additional $310 billion in funds, but a familiar-sounding set of problems."

* WHO: "President Trump and his top aides are working behind the scenes to sideline the World Health Organization on several fronts as they seek to shift blame for the novel coronavirus pandemic to the world body, according to U.S. and foreign officials involved in the discussions."

* A busy day at SCOTUS: "The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday disappointed gun rights advocates who were hoping for a major decision on Second Amendment freedoms when it declined to rule on the merits of a New York City gun restriction that is no longer on the books."

* On a related note: "The Supreme Court on Monday called for more arguments in two cases over whether President Donald Trump may keep his financial records shielded from congressional investigators."

* California: "Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a partnership with FEMA on a meal delivery program for senior citizens across California during the coronavirus crisis. The program would provide three nutritious meals a day to senior citizens stranded at home during the shelter-at-home order, the governor said. All meals will be prepared by local restaurants using locally produced foods."

* A detailed look at Donald Trump's pandemic briefings: "By far the most recurring utterances from Mr. Trump in the briefings are self-congratulations, roughly 600 of them, which are often predicated on exaggerations and falsehoods."

* I wish he wouldn't do stuff like this: "Mr. Trump, never one to be upstaged, abruptly announced that he would, in fact, be speaking at West Point. That was news to everyone, including officials at West Point, according to three people involved with or briefed on the event."

* A case worth watching: "The Washington Post filed a lawsuit against the State Department late Friday after the agency denied speedy processing of the newspaper's request to see diplomatic cables warning of safety issues at a coronavirus research lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global pandemic originated."

* A familiar story out of North Carolina: "A leader of the ReOpen NC group revealed in a Facebook post that she tested positive for COVID-19."

See you tomorrow.