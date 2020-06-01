Monday's Mini-Report, 6.1.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* George Floyd's case: "Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who has been appointed to lead the prosecution of any cases arising from the death of George Floyd, said he plans to charge the four officers involved to 'the highest degree of accountability that the law and the facts will support.'"

* Minneapolis: "Since the beginning of 2015, officers from the Minneapolis Police Department have rendered people unconscious with neck restraints 44 times, according to an NBC News analysis of police records. Several police experts said that number appears to be unusually high."

* In Kentucky: "Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad has been fired, Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday afternoon, after it was announced that no body camera footage was available from the shooting of David McAtee."

* Heartening news out of Spain: "Spain on Monday reported no official deaths from the new coronavirus in a 24-hour period for the first time since March. The development is 'very, very encouraging,' emergency health response chief Fernando Simon said."

* U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan: "The federal judge who is handling the extraordinary proceedings in the Michael Flynn case told an appeals court on Monday it should not yet intervene in the matter, as Flynn is seeking."

* Moscow: "Russian President Vladimir Putin has set July 1 as the new date for a constitutional referendum that could allow him to remain in power through 2036."

* Unanimous SCOTUS ruling: "The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the oversight board established by Congress to help Puerto Rico out of a devastating financial crisis that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak, recent earthquakes and damage from Hurricane Maria in 2017. The justices reversed a lower court ruling that threatened to throw the island's recovery efforts into chaos."

* Zuckerberg faces dissent from within his own ranks: "Facebook employees are speaking out on social media in opposing the company's decision not to take down posts from President Donald Trump that have been widely condemned as attempts to incite violence."

* In light of recent events, this one's worth watching: "A senior Trump administration official misused his office for private gain by capitalizing on his government connections to help get his son-in-law hired at the Environmental Protection Agency, investigators said in a report obtained by The Associated Press. The Interior Department's Inspector General found that Assistant Interior Secretary Douglas Domenech reached out to a senior EPA official in person and later by email in 2017 to advocate for the son-in-law when he was seeking a job at the agency."

See you tomorrow.