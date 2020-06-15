Monday's Mini-Report, 6.15.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Atlanta: "Authorities in Georgia ruled Sunday that the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks outside an Atlanta Wendy's was a homicide. Brooks, 27, died after he was shot twice in the back on Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement. Brooks was shot after a confrontation with two Atlanta police officers in the parking lot."

* In related news: "An Atlanta police officer involved in the fatal shooting of a Black man in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant was fired Saturday, hours after the chief resigned as fallout from the shooting swept the department."

* I could've sworn the White House told us how safe it was: "The Food and Drug Administration rescinded the emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Monday, saying the drug carries too many risks without any apparent benefit."

* In related news: "Florida is sitting on more than 980,000 unused doses of hydroxychloroquine, a drug President Donald Trump touted as a 'game changer' in the fight against the coronavirus, after only a handful of hospitals in the state asked for access to the medicine."

* Busy SCOTUS day: "The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear several cases involving a legal doctrine known as 'qualified immunity,' which makes it difficult to sue police for serious misconduct."

* Pandemic: "Arizona, Texas and Florida are reporting their highest case numbers yet. As of Saturday, coronavirus cases were climbing in 22 states amid re-openings."

* Antifa's existence remains in doubt: "In the two weeks that saw an uprising against racial injustice and police brutality spread from the streets of Minneapolis to cities across America, the specter of violent, left-wing militants invoked by President Trump and a chorus of conservative voices has yet to materialize."

* Gates on name changes: "Former Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates joined the call on Sunday to rename Army bases named after Confederate generals despite President Trump's opposition, saying that it was time to rid the American military of symbols that represent 'the dark side of our history.'"

* Trump Org: "Interviews with current and former Trump Organization employees and tenants, and emails obtained by The Washington Post, show the pandemic in particular has rattled operations at the company. With thousands of Trump's hotel rooms empty, the company laid off or furloughed more than 2,800 employees and scoured for even the smallest savings. It eliminated flowers, chocolates and newspapers at its New York hotel and turned off lights in common areas in its Chicago hotel to save on electricity, according to letters that hotel management sent to investors."

* The ICC story isn't going away anytime soon: "The International Criminal Court has condemned the Trump administration's decision to authorize sanctions against court staff, saying it amounted to 'an unacceptable attempt to interfere with the rule of law and the Court's judicial proceedings.'"

See you tomorrow.