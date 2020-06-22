Monday's Mini-Report, 6.22.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest executive order: "The White House announced on Monday that President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order that will freeze new visas for foreign workers through the end of the year, citing the need to preserve jobs amid the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

* The White House "has stopped conducting mandatory temperature checks for all staffers and visitors entering the grounds, removing another layer of safeguards put in place after two officials became ill with the coronavirus last month."

* Hmm: "In an Oval Office interview with Axios on Friday, President Trump suggested he's had second thoughts about his decision to recognize Juan Guaido as the legitimate leader of Venezuela and said he is open to meeting with dictator Nicolas Maduro."

* Treasury: "Bowing to political pressure, the Trump administration said on Friday evening that it would disclose borrower information for recipients of millions of small-business loans through the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program."

* Quite a story: "A U.S. Army soldier has been charged with giving classified information to a white supremacist group based in Europe, according to law enforcement and military officials."

* On a related note: "The Trump administration is warning law enforcement and public safety officials that a far-right extremist movement known as 'boogaloo' may be setting its sights on the nation's capital."

* OSHA: "[T]he federal agency meant to protect America's workers continues to sit on the sidelines. Even as state after state reopens, and the number of infections continues to climb, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has so far refused to give employers clear rules to follow, allowing those that neglect worker safety to operate without fear of government penalty."

* I'm pretty sure she already wrote the book: "President Trump told Axios that his niece, Mary Trump, is "not allowed" to write her forthcoming book about him because doing so would violate a nondisclosure agreement she signed."

* Shouldn't he stop talking? "White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Monday that a 'second wave' of coronavirus cases isn't coming and that lawmakers will likely develop another stimulus package by the end of next month."

* What a strange story: "Hours after making a surprise announcement Thursday on his personal Twitter account that he had a son named Nestor Galban, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz continued to tout his family in the press and on his own podcast. However, there is still a lack of clarity about the two-term Republican's relationship to the person he has described as his son."

See you tomorrow.