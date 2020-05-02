Send it to Rachel!

Points of contact for submitting news tips to The Rachel Maddow Show

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

MESSENGER APPS:

*This number does not receive phone calls, but regular text messages work.

We cannot respond to all messages.

EMAIL US: Rachel@msnbc.com

TWEET US:

SecureDrop: This encrypted submission system operated by NBC News uses the Tor anonymity software to protect your identity, location and the information you send.

Go here for more information: https://www.nbcnews.com/securedrop