Send it to Rachel!

MESSENGER APPS:
- SIGNAL: 646-419-0218* (What is Signal?)
- WHATSAPP: 646-419-0218* (What is WhatsApp?)
- TELEGRAM: 646-419-0218* (What is Telegram?)
*This number does not receive phone calls, but regular text messages work.
We cannot respond to all messages.
EMAIL US: Rachel@msnbc.com
TWEET US:
- @MaddowBlog tweets links and other blog content - receives tips by DM only.
- @SteveBenen - blogger extraordinaire
- @CoryGn - executive producer Cory Gnazzo
- @Oleta - senior producer Laura Conaway
- @WillAtWork helps maintain the site
SecureDrop: This encrypted submission system operated by NBC News uses the Tor anonymity software to protect your identity, location and the information you send.
Go here for more information: https://www.nbcnews.com/securedrop