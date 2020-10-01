Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.1.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* How concerned are Republicans about Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R) re-election campaign in South Carolina? The Senate Leadership Fund, a GOP super PAC tied to the party's Senate leadership, is investing $10 million over the next three weeks in the hopes of rescuing the incumbent.

* On a related note, the latest Quinnipiac poll, released yesterday, found Graham tied with Jaime Harrison (D), with each garnering 48% support. South Carolina hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1998, and the state hasn't replaced a Republican in the U.S. Senate with a Democrat since the 1870s.

* Speaking of Senate contests, Republicans apparently believe there's a pick-up opportunity brewing in Michigan: the Senate Leadership Fund is reportedly investing $9 million in the hopes of taking down incumbent Sen. Gary Peters (D).

* The latest University of New Hampshire poll shows Joe Biden leading Donald Trump in the Granite State, 53% to 44%.

* We can add Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to the list of high-profile figures endorsing Raphael Warnock's (D) U.S. Senate candidacy in Georgia.

* Debate night was a lucrative one for the Biden campaign: the former vice president's operation raised nearly $10 million between 9 p.m. to midnight (E.T.). Of the 215,000 donors who chipped in, 60,000 of them were new contributors to Team Biden.

* The National Republican Campaign Committee recently launched an attack ad falsely accusing Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) of having "lobbied to protect sexual predators." Predictably, the congressman is now receiving death threats from QAnon adherents.

* And Brad Parscale, Trump's former campaign manager who's maintained a role in the president's political operation, is stepping down from the Republican campaign in the wake of his personal difficulties.