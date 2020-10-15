Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.15.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As difficult as this is to believe, the Biden/Harris campaign raised $383 million in September, up from a similarly stunning $364 million in August. Both were single-month records for U.S. presidential campaigns.

* The new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found Biden leading Donald Trump nationally, 53% to 42%, among registered voters. The same survey shows Democrats with an eight-point advantage over Republicans on which party voters intend to support in congressional races.

* In North Carolina, the latest New York Times/Siena poll found Biden ahead of Trump, 46% to 42%, while in the state's closely watched U.S. Senate race, the same survey found Cal Cunningham (D) leading incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R), 41% to 37%.

* In Arizona, a new Monmouth poll found Biden leading Trump by seven points in a high-turnout model (51% to 44%), but only two points in a low-turnout model (49% to 47%). The same survey showed Mark Kelly (D) leading incumbent Sen. Martha McSally (R) by even larger margins.

* In Georgia, the latest Quinnipiac poll found Biden head of Trump, 51% to 44%, and in the state's two competitive U.S. Senate races, the same survey found Jon Ossoff (D) and Raphael Warnock (D) ahead in their respective contests.

* In related news out of Georgia, where Gov. Brian Kemp (R) appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) to help expand the party's appeal, Loeffler this morning accepted an endorsement from Marjorie Taylor Greene, a right-wing congressional candidate best known for spreading QAnon conspiracy theories.

* In Ohio, which is proving to be far more competitive than expected, the latest Quinnipiac poll fond Biden narrowly leading Trump, 48% to 47%.

* After the California Republican Party installed a series of unofficial and unauthorized ballot drop-off boxes, state officials issued a cease-and-desist order this week. As of late yesterday, California GOP officials said they intend to ignore the order.

* Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) confirmed yesterday that he will not vote for Trump this year. The only other sitting Republican governor to make the same declaration is Vermont's Phil Scott (R).

* Indifferent to ethical limits, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) appeared on camera from a Senate office building yesterday and encouraged viewers to send him campaign contributions. The South Carolinian soon after appeared on Fox News and did the same thing, once again hoping to use the network as a conduit for political donations.