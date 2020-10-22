Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.22.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Barring any 11th-hour changes -- and really, anything's possible at this point -- Donald Trump and Joe Biden will meet tonight for the final presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle. The event is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. (E.T.) in Nashville.

* The U.S. Supreme Court late yesterday blocked a district court ruling permitting Alabama voters to cast ballots at curbside at polling places. Justices Steven Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan dissented. (Be prepared to see that sentence quite a bit in the coming months.)

* Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who's already cast his ballot, would not say yesterday who received his vote for president, but the Republican senator told CNN, "I did not vote for President Trump."

* In Pennsylvania, the latest Fox News poll showed Biden leading Trump, 50% to 45%, among likely voters, while Quinnipiac's latest poll found the former vice president with an even larger lead, 51% to 43%. CNN's latest poll, meanwhile, showed Biden ahead by double digits in the Keystone State, 53% to 43%.

* In Florida, CNN's latest poll found Biden with a four-point lead over the Republican incumbent, 50% to 46%.

* In Michigan, the latest Fox News poll showed Biden with a 12-point lead, 52% to 40%, despite Trump narrowly carrying the Wolverine State four years ago. In Michigan's closely watched U.S. Senate race, the same results found incumbent Sen. Gary Peters (D) ahead of John James (R), 49% to 41%.

* On a related note, the same Fox News poll found Biden ahead of Trump in Wisconsin, 49% to 44%, four years after the Republican narrowly won the state.

* Speaking of the Midwest, the Fox News poll offered better news for the president in Ohio, where he leads Biden, 48% to 45%.

* Not far away in Iowa, the latest New York Times/Siena poll showed Biden ahead of Trump, 46% to 43%, despite the Republican easily carrying the state in 2016. The same poll, however, showed incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst (R) ahead by a single point over Theresa Greenfield (D), 45% to 44%.

* Though few seriously believe Texas will flip from "red" to "blue" this year, the latest Quinnipiac poll shows Trump and Biden tied in the Lone Star State at 47% each.

* It wasn't long ago when Virginia was seen as a key presidential battleground, but a new Washington Post-Schar School poll shows Biden leading Trump in the commonwealth, 52% to 41%.