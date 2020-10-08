Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 10.8.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest Fox News poll found Joe Biden with a 10-point lead over Donald Trump, 53% to 43%, among likely voters. The same poll found the former vice president with a five-point advantage last month.

* In Ohio -- a state where the Democratic presidential campaign is on the air, but their Republican counterparts are not -- the latest New York Times/Siena poll found Biden with a narrow lead, 45% to 44%, over the incumbent president.

* In Nevada, which is notoriously difficult to poll, the latest New York Times/Siena poll found Biden ahead of Trump by six points, 48% to 42%.

* In Wisconsin, the latest poll from Marquette Law School, generally seen as the state's best pollster, found the former vice president leading Trump, 46% to 41%.

* Though it seems very hard to believe, the latest Quinnipiac poll found Biden with a double-digit advantage in Florida, 51% to 40%.

* On a related note, the latest Quinnipiac poll found Biden with an even larger, double-digit advantage in Pennsylvania, 54% to 41%, which also seems hard to believe.

* In Iowa, Quinnipiac's poll found Biden leading Trump, 50% to 45%, and in the state's closely watched U.S. Senate race, the same survey showed Theresa Greenfield (D) leading incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst (R), 50% to 45%.

* And while the Biden campaign pulled all of its negative ads when the president was hospitalized late last week, now that Trump is in the White House, the Democratic operation has returned to its previous advertising strategy.