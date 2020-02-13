Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.13.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Eight days after Iowa's disastrous presidential caucuses, Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price resigned from his position yesterday afternoon. With the Hawkeye State home to several competitive races this year, Iowa Dems will need a new leader very soon.

* Donald Trump spent much of the morning publishing tweets attacking Michael Bloomberg, reinforcing impressions that the president sees the former New York City mayor as a possible 2020 threat.

* With nine days remaining before Nevada's presidential caucuses, the editorial board of Las Vegas Weekly published an endorsement today supporting both Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden. Notably, the editorial also said Bernie Sanders' nomination would "guarantee a Trump second term." [Correction: I'd originally said the endorsement had come from the Las Vegas Sun. The text has been corrected.]

* Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick ended his longshot presidential bid yesterday, following a 10th-place finish in New Hampshire. He was the only remaining Democratic hopeful with gubernatorial experience, and the only remaining African-American candidate.

* For those keeping score, the Democratic field, which was the largest in American history, now has eight contenders (in alphabetical order): Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, and Elizabeth Warren.

* The week after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) voted to remove Trump from office, and a few days after the president went after the West Virginian as "Joe Munchkin," the conservative Democratic senator said he's still open to supporting Trump's re-election campaign. Trump won West Virginia four years ago by 41 points.

* And in case it wasn't already obvious what kind of candidate appointed Sen. Martha McSally (R) would be in Arizona this year, the Republican launched her first television ad of the cycle this week. "The Washington liberals are obsessed with President Trump," a narrator says in the ad. "They wasted three years and millions of dollars trying to overturn the last election and steal the next one. Liberal Mark Kelly supported their impeachment scam."