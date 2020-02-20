Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.20.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a unanimous three-judge ruling yesterday, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a Florida law that forces former felons to pay legal fines before being allowed to vote. Gov. Rick DeSantis (R) immediately announced plans to appeal.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

* Though his first debate performance last night did not win rave reviews, Mike Bloomberg's Democratic presidential campaign announced three new congressional endorsements this morning: Democratic Reps. Pete Aguilar (D), Josh Gottheimer (N.J.), and Nita Lowey (N.Y.). At this point, of the eight remaining Democratic candidates, only Joe Biden has more congressional supporters.

* On a related note, Biden picked up a congressional endorsement of his own yesterday, when Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) threw her support behind the former vice president. Garcia's profile recently received a significant boost from her work as an impeachment manager.

* Following a debate performance that received broad praise, Elizabeth Warren's campaign said it raised $2.8 million yesterday, which is a rather dramatic one-day haul.

* Though party officials have expressed confidence that there won't be another Iowa-like fiasco, Democratic leaders would not commit yesterday to releasing the results of the Nevada caucuses the day of the vote. Caucus Day is Saturday, though many early votes have already been cast.

* On a related note, Bernie Sanders' operation is apparently so confident of success in Nevada that the Vermont senator will spend most of tomorrow -- the day before the Nevada caucuses -- in California. The Golden State, of course, is home to a Super Tuesday primary, and early voting in California is already underway.

* Speaking of Sanders, in a possible sign of things to come, Mark Kelly's Democratic Senate campaign in Arizona is confronting a new attack ad in which Republicans are trying to tie him to Bernie Sanders.

* And at his latest campaign rally, Donald Trump last night brought up Hillary Clinton, which prompted his Arizona audience to break into a predictable "lock her up" chant. He responded with a thumbs-up. Election Day 2016, in case anyone's curious, was 1,199 days ago.