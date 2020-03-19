Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.19.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) this morning ended her presidential bid, and in a bit of a surprise, she also announced her "full support" for Joe Biden's candidacy.

* Bernie Sanders' campaign canceled all of its digital ad buys yesterday, and according to a Washington Post report, the Vermont senator "signaled" an openness to ending his presidential run.

* Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, Donald Trump's only remaining Republican rival, ended his longshot candidacy yesterday, one day after the incumbent president secured a majority of the available GOP delegates. For the record, Weld did earn one delegate in Iowa.

* The date of Alabama's Republican U.S. Senate primary runoff has been moved from March 31 to July 14. The race pits former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and retired college football coach Tommy Tuberville.

* At least for now, Kansas is reportedly moving forward with its plans for a May 2 primary, but Democratic Party officials in the state are urging voters to participate by mail. The Lawrence Journal-World reported, "Mail-in ballots will be sent to registered Democrats in late March and voters will have until April 24 to postmark and return them, the party said in a Tuesday statement."

* On a related note, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) this week announced the congressional special election in the state's 7th congressional district would be held on April 28, but all of the ballots will be cast by mail.