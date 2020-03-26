Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.26.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* State officials in Pennsylvania yesterday agreed to push off its primary election from April 28 to June 2.

* Though Bernie Sanders' campaign this week said the Vermont senator wants there to be a 12th primary debate in April, Joe Biden doesn't seem to agree. "I think we've had enough debates," the former vice president said yesterday. "I think we should get on with this."

* With a very competitive U.S. Senate race in Montana this year, the state Republican Party is hoping to divide progressive voters. The NBC affiliate in the state reported yesterday that the Montana GOP spent $100,000 to bankroll a signature-gathering effort to ensure that a Green Party candidate is on the 2020 ballot.

* The economic rescue package approved by the Senate last night does not mandate mail-in balloting in 2020 elections, but as the Associated Press reported, it does include $400 million to be used "to pay for expanding mail-in voting, adding polling places to reduce crowds, training poll workers or implementing other measures intended to make voting safer during the outbreak."

* NBC News reported this week that Donald Trump's re-election and the Republican National Committee campaign made a record 1.5 million phone calls this past Saturday, "marking the first time this kind of voter contact has been done purely remotely by the party, according to the RNC."

* And a "rallying effect," which may or may not be temporary, appears to have pushed Donald Trump's approval rating to a three-year high, despite the president's many failures and mistakes in dealing with the coronavirus crisis.