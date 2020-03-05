Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 3.5.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Following a poor showing on Super Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) suspended her presidential campaign this morning, setting up what is effectively a two-person contest between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

* Biden picked up a few notable endorsements this morning, including support from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and former House impeachment manager Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.).

* Speaking of Florida, the latest St. Pete Polls survey found Biden with an enormous lead over Sanders in the Sunshine State, though the poll included both Warren and Mike Bloomberg.

* Why did so many voters in Texas face absurdly long lines this week? After the U.S. Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act, state Republican officials closed hundreds of polling places, and the racial considerations are hard to ignore.

* In the wake of Super Tuesday, there was some question about who ultimately won Maine's Democratic presidential primary, but it now appears clear that Biden narrowly defeated Sanders in the northeastern state.

* As Bloomberg takes stock of his whirlwind presidential campaign, how much did he spend per vote? The Washington Post took a closer look.

* And though former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore's (R) Senate candidacy in 2017 helped elect Sen. Doug Jones (D), there won't be a rematch in the fall: the disgraced former judge finished a distant fourth in the state's GOP primary this week.