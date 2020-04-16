Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.16.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* On the show last night, Rachel asked Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) whether she'd accept her party's vice presidential nomination if Joe Biden offered it. The senator replied, simply, "Yes."

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

* Despite the pandemic, Kentucky's Republican-led legislature overrode a gubernatorial veto and created new voter-ID restrictions in the state. Though there may be legal challenges, the law is set to be in effect for this year's elections.

* A state judge in Texas ruled yesterday that Lone Star State voters concerned about the pandemic should be permitted to cast ballots through the mail this year. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) continues to disagree.

* In Michigan, Republican officials are still trying to reject a voter-approved independent redistricting commission, but a federal appeals court yesterday upheld the panel's creation.

* George Conway, Reed Galen, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver, and Rick Wilson -- each of whom have been prominent voices in Republican politics in recent years -- have an op-ed in the Washington Post today urging voters to support Joe Biden over Donald Trump. They explained that they've never backed a Democratic presidential nominee before.

* Perhaps concerned about his own difficult re-election bid, Sen. Thom Tillis (R) seems eager to distance himself from his North Carolina colleague, Sen. Richard Burr (R). Tillis told Hugh Hewitt that Burr, facing difficult questions about insider-trading allegations, "owes everybody in North Carolina and the United States an explanation." Tillis also wouldn't say whether Burr, who's retiring in 2022, should remain the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

* And in Michigan, Rep. Justin Amash (I) said his congressional re-election campaign is now "paused" as he considers running a third-party presidential campaign.