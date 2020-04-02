Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.2.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* As of this morning, Wisconsin's scheduled elections for next week are still on, though U.S. District Judge William Conley told state officials yesterday that this is a very bad idea given the circumstances. A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report added, "Conley said he did not believe he had the power to delay Tuesday's election but would consider making some changes to voting rules."
* On a related note, though Gov. Tony Evers (D) has resisted calls for postponing Tuesday's elections, the Wisconsin Democratic Party yesterday called for a delay. So, too, did Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who'll be on the state's presidential primary ballot.
* In still more Wisconsin-related news, a Marquette Law School poll released yesterday found Joe Biden with a large lead over Bernie Sanders in the Badger State, 62% to 34%. Four years ago, the Vermont senator scored a double-digit win over Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin.
* The same Marquette poll found Biden narrowly leading Donald Trump in Wisconsin in a hypothetical match-up, 48% to 45%. The incumbent president led Sanders in a hypothetical match-up, 47% to 45%.
* The former vice president and likely Democratic nominee told NBC's Jimmy Fallon yesterday, "I doubt whether the Democratic convention is going to be able to be held in mid-July, early July. I think it's going to have to move into August." For now, the event is supposed to begin on July 13 in Milwaukee.
* Less than a week after not-so-subtle complaints from Team Trump, America First Action, the largest super PAC supporting the president's re-election, is launching $10 million in anti-Biden attack ads. The spots will reportedly air over the next six weeks in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
* And House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), who played a key role in helping propel Joe Biden's 2020 candidacy, told the Washington Post this week that he has some thoughts about his party's vice presidential nominee. "It needs to be a black woman," the South Carolina Democrat said. "Biden is winning black women overwhelmingly."