Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.23.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the president's adopted home state of Florida, the latest Quinnipiac poll finds Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by four points, 46% to 42%. Of particular interest: the survey found the likely Democratic nominee faring well among seniors -- a demographic that backed the Republican ticket in large numbers four years ago.

* Speaking of 2020 polling, a Fox News poll released yesterday found Biden also ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania, 50% to 42%. In 2016, the Republican narrowly won the Keystone State, which had backed the Democratic ticket in each of the six previous cycles.

* Similarly, a Fox News poll found Biden ahead of Trump in Michigan, 49% to 41%. In the last presidential election, the Republican narrowly won the Wolverine State, which had also backed the Democratic ticket in each of the six previous cycles.

* The same poll found incumbent Sen. Gary Peters (D) leading John James (R) in Michigan's U.S. Senate race, 46% to 36%. Some Republican officials see this as one of this year's few pick-up opportunities, though the latest polling suggests it'll be an uphill climb for the GOP.

* On the heels of the Trump campaign suing a Wisconsin television station for a Democratic super PAC ad, the president's re-election team this week sent a cease-and-desist letter to a Michigan station over a different ad from a different Democratic super PAC. The latest dispute is over this commercial, created by American Bridge, which slams Trump over his policies toward China.

* In Florida, the Miami Herald reported that election officials in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties -- three highly populated counties along the state's southeast coast -- are "preparing to send vote-by-mail registration forms to every voter in those counties amid worries that the virus will disrupt in-person voting this summer and fall."

* And as Biden continues to consolidate support within his party, former Vice President Al Gore threw his support behind his party's likely 2020 nominee. "If I was talking to one person who had not yet decided who to vote for in this upcoming election, I would just say plainly and simply: This is not complicated," Gore said at the Earth Day event yesterday.