Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.30.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Kansas' proof-of-citizenship voter registration requirement, championed by former Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R), was rejected yesterday by a federal appeals court. The 10th Circuit found the voter-suppression tactic, which blocked tens of thousands of Kansas from registering to vote, is unconstitutional.

* Joe Biden this morning announced the four co-chairs of his vice presidential vetting team: former Sen. Chris Dodd (D-Conn.), Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) and Cynthia Hogan, an Apple executive and longtime Biden aide.

* The likely Democratic presidential nominee is under increasing pressure to respond to sexual assault allegations raised by Tara Reade, a former Biden aide. USA Today, meanwhile, published a good piece from Michael J. Stern, a former state and federal prosecutor, who explained why there's reason for skepticism about Reade's claims.

* While most recent polling in Texas shows Donald Trump with a modest lead in the Lone Star State, the latest survey from Public Policy Polling found Biden narrowly ahead, 47% to 46%.

* For his part, Trump boasted to Reuters yesterday that he expects to win "a lot" of votes from Bernie Sanders' supporters.

* After leaving office last year following two tumultuous terms, former Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) moved to Florida. Yesterday, the Republican announced that he's moving back to Maine to run for governor again in 2022.

* In a conference call this week, Sen. David Perdue (R), who's up for re-election in November, told a group of Republicans that his state's politics are changing quickly. "Here's the reality: The state of Georgia is in play," the incumbent senator said.

* The Washington Post asked Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) what would be better for the Republican Party: Trump's re-election or a sound defeat for the GOP ticket. "Oh, a sound defeat, no doubt," Flake replied. "Long term for the Republican Party, you bet. And for conservatism as well."