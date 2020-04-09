Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.9.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As the presidential general-election phase begins in earnest, the latest national Quinnipiac poll found Joe Biden leading Donald Trump, 49% to 41%. A new Monmouth poll found the former vice president with a more modest advantage, 48% to 44%. (A month ago, Monmouth found Biden ahead by three.)

* Georgia this morning agreed to postpone its primary election until June 9. It was previously scheduled for May 19.

* On a related note, New Jersey has moved its primaries from June 2 to July 7.

* In New York, the state's primaries are still on track for June 23, though Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced yesterday that New Yorkers will be able to vote absentee.

* Biden received some endorsements yesterday from anti-Trump Republicans, including support from Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as Trump's White House communications director in 2017.

* In response to an ongoing controversy, appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) announced yesterday that she'll liquidate her individual stock shares.

* On the same day in which Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) formed a joint fundraising committee with the DNC, Biden made some comments at a fundraiser that suggested the California senator is a leading contender for the Democratic vice presidential nomination.

* And in West Virginia, officials who oversee the state's lottery system initially agreed this week to offer legal wagering on political races. In the face of immediate pushback, the agency reversed course soon after.