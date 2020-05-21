Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 5.21.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest national Quinnipiac poll found Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by 11 points, 50% to 39%. In early April, the same poll found the former vice president ahead 49% to 41%.

* Perhaps under the impression that the president's support is for sale, appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler's (R-Ga.) husband, New York Stock Exchange Chairman Jeff Sprecher, has donated $1 million to the leading pro-Trump super PAC, America First Action.

* In Oregon this week, Republican voters nominated Jo Rae Perkins, a reported believer in the crackpot QAnon conspiracy theory, to be the party's U.S. Senate nominee. She'll take on incumbent Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) in the fall.

* After Trump said Michigan's plan to send applications for absentee ballots to registered voters is "illegal," Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) told MSNBC's Chris Hayes last night, "I'm dumbfounded this is controversial because there are Democratic and Republican secretaries of state doing what we're doing."

* According to a Washington Post report, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and his political operation have "told some supporters picked to represent him this year to sign agreements barring attacks on other candidates or party leaders, combative confrontations on social media or talking to reporters without approval."

* On a related note, Trump pried himself away from the federal pandemic response yesterday to whine bitterly on Twitter about Biden winning the Democratic nomination and Sanders not being "a fighter."

* Kellyanne Conway, a top member of the president's White House team, suggested this morning that there should be "more than three debates" between Trump and Biden. Trump, however, hasn't yet agreed to participate in the three events scheduled by the independent Commission on Presidential Debates.

* And Public Policy Polling this week tested who'd win in a national race pitting Trump against former President Barack Obama. The Democrat, who is constitutionally ineligible to seek a third term, led by 11 points, 54% to 43%.