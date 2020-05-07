Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 5.7.20

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The Denver Post reported yesterday that Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), who also serves as the chair of the Colorado Republican Party, "pressured a local party official to submit incorrect election results to set the primary ballot for a state Senate seat," according to an audio recording obtained by the newspaper.

* On Tuesday, following Donald Trump's online tantrum targeting the Lincoln Project, the super PAC said it raised $1 million from supporters, making it the group's best fundraising day ever.

* On a related note, the Lincoln Project, comprised of anti-Trump Republicans, has also vowed to target the president's "enablers," and yesterday it launched a new effort targeting appointed Sen. Martha McSally (R) ahead of her race in Arizona.

* After a federal judge ordered the New York State Board of Elections to hold a June 23 primary, as originally planned, the board filed an appeal yesterday.

* Facing a controversy over her pre-pandemic investment strategies, appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is removing herself from a Senate Agriculture subcommittee that deals with commodities and risk management. The Georgia Republican, at least for now, will be on the ballot in her home state in November, though she's facing an aggressive challenge from Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.).

* Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who's rumored to be in contention for her party's vice presidential nomination, this week launched a new initiative, called the Win Big Project, intended to help down-ballot Democrats. As Politico noted, the Minnesota senator, as part of the effort, threw her support behind four U.S. Senate challengers: North Carolina's Cal Cunningham, South Carolina's Jamie Harrison, Arizona's Mark Kelly, and New Mexico's Ben Ray Lujan.

* And former Republican presidential hopeful Carly Fiorina, who was briefly Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) 2016 running mate, announced this week that she "cannot vote for Donald Trump in 2020." She added, "I'm not willing to sell my soul for anyone."